VA Serial Killer Reta Mays’ sentence delayed until May

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The trial of Reta Mays, the woman who pled guilty to the murder of seven veterans at the Clarksburg VA Medical Center, has been delayed until May.

Mays’ defense requested the delay in mid-December. They say that coronavirus precautions have limited their ability to coordinate with Mays before the sentencing trial.

The sentencing date(s) has been rescheduled to May 11-12 at 9 a.m. in Clarksburg.

The defense originally requested a May 20th start date, but due to scheduling conflicts in the U.S. Northern District Court of West Virginia, the rescheduling date was pushed forward.

The victims’ families’ and the Government’s frustration is palpable and understood; however, this Court has an obligation to ensure Defendant’s Constitutional and other rights are fully observed in this case. This continuance provides for that.

Mays faces seven consecutive life sentences without parole.

The sentencing will be streamed on Zoom.

