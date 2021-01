BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 14 West Virginia was tabbed to finish sixth in today’s Big 12 preseason poll.

No. 3 Texas Tech was picked to win the conference for the fourth consecutive season.

First look 👀 at the 2021 #Big12Baseball Preseason Poll ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ibZ8yK3mHW — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 28, 2021

The baseball season is slated to begin in the middle of Feburary.

