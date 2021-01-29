WV Wesleyan’s Reed Walks It Like He TikToks It

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The phrase goes “walk it like you talk it.”

But for West Virginia Wesleyan sophomore guard Jaylin Reed, he walks it like he Tik Toks it. The Staunton, Va. native has gone viral after creating “If I Make This Shot” videos on the social media app, TikTok.

After receiving over one million views on a TikTok he made with his brother in high school, Reed has built a large and loyal following. By making wild basketball trick shots, he has accumulated over 675,000 followers and seven million likes. He also sells “If I Make This Shot” merchandise.

But Reed has also made a name for himself on the court. He leads the Bobcats in scoring at 20 points per game and notched a career-high 33 points last Wednesday against West Virginia State.

In high school, he received Division I interest from NJIT and Radford, but felt more comfortable going the Division II route after receiving an offer from former Bobcats head coach Jack Meriwether. Reed is happy with his decision to attend WVW and has aspirations of playing professional basketball.

