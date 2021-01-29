WVU point guard Nichols returns to Morgantown with Gators

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer point guard Darris Nichols will return to the Coliseum tomorrow, but on the opposing sideline.

Nichols is in his sixth season as an assistant coach for the Florida Gators. No. 11 West Virginia hosts UF in the SEC/Big 12 challenge at 2 p.m.

He played for West Virginia from 2004-08, had a brief stint playing overseas and then returned to Morgantown for his first coaching job as a graduate assistant for under Coach Huggins.

“”

The Gators (9-4) have won three straight games, the latest a 78-71 victory over Vanderbilt on Wednesday. They are led by nearly 15 points per game by guard Tre Mann and 13 from forward Colin Castleton. Five players average in double-figures for head coach Mike White.

On December 12, their starting starting & the SEC’s Preseason Player of the Year, Keyontae Johnson, collapsed on the court in the middle of their game against Florida State. He has since picked up an assistant coaching role for the team and is not expected to return to the court this season.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.