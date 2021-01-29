Advertisement

WVU point guard Nichols returns to Morgantown with Gators

Mountaineers host Gators in SEC/Big 12 challenge on Saturday
Darris Nichols
Darris Nichols(wdtv)
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer point guard Darris Nichols will return to the Coliseum tomorrow, but on the opposing sideline.

Nichols is in his sixth season as an assistant coach for the Florida Gators. No. 11 West Virginia hosts UF in the SEC/Big 12 challenge at 2 p.m.

He played for West Virginia from 2004-08, had a brief stint playing overseas and then returned to Morgantown for his first coaching job as a graduate assistant for under Coach Huggins.

“”

The Gators (9-4) have won three straight games, the latest a 78-71 victory over Vanderbilt on Wednesday. They are led by nearly 15 points per game by guard Tre Mann and 13 from forward Colin Castleton. Five players average in double-figures for head coach Mike White.

On December 12, their starting starting & the SEC’s Preseason Player of the Year, Keyontae Johnson, collapsed on the court in the middle of their game against Florida State. He has since picked up an assistant coaching role for the team and is not expected to return to the court this season.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How raising the federal minimum wage could impact West Virginia
Deputy injured in struggle
Police: Upshur County man points handgun at Elkins Police Officer, officer injured in altercation
Credit Card Fraud
Bridgeport Police ask for help identifying woman wanted for credit card fraud
terroristic threats
Additional details released about the SWAT team operation in South Elkins
Belasco Fire
Bridgeport home is total loss after structure fire

Latest News

Jaylin Reed
WV Wesleyan’s Reed Walks It Like He TikToks It
Zule
Bridgeport duo named AAA first team all-state
Smitty
Lewis County's Jaycob Smith commits to UC
Bridgeport soccer
Bridgeport’s Sandreth, Bender named first team AAA all-state