WVU’s Brewster named to Mac Hermann Trophy watch list

Award for college soccer’s most outstanding player
Jordan Brewster
Jordan Brewster(wdtv)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer junior defender Jordan Brewster has been named to the Mac Hermann Trophy watch list given to college soccer’s most outstanding player.

Brewster was named the Big 12′s defensive player of the year after the 2020 fall season. She started in all nine games in the fall for the 7-2 Mountaineers, tallying four points and anchored WVU’s back line.

The Mountaineers are slated to compete in the NCAA’s championship season this spring.

