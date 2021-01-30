Advertisement

Clarksburg WV Toughman available for free streaming all week

42nd annual event postponed due to COVID-19
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 42nd annual Clarksburg WV Toughman was supposed to be this weekend, however the event has been postponed due to COVID-19.

But you can still get your Toughman fix. The 2020 event is available for streaming on the WVToughman website.

Click on the link below to watch!

2020 Clarksburg WV toughman

