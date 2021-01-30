Clarksburg WV Toughman available for free streaming all week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 42nd annual Clarksburg WV Toughman was supposed to be this weekend, however the event has been postponed due to COVID-19.

But you can still get your Toughman fix. The 2020 event is available for streaming on the WVToughman website.

