Deadline extended for W.Va. energy assistance program

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - An application period for low-income residents in West Virginia to apply for an energy assistance program has been extended to Feb. 5.

The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources says eligibility for the benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill.

An applicant’s annual income must be at or below 60 percent of the state median income. Applications are available online. They also can be obtained at local DHHR offices, Community Action Agencies, or senior centers operated by an Area Agency on Aging.

