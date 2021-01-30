DHHR: 873 new cases, 9 deaths reported in West Virginia Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Active cases are on the decline in West Virginia as of Saturday, reports the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

They have decreased by 763 since Friday, and the current count sits at 21,807.

The DHHR reports 873 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 120,340.

Nine deaths were reported with one being a Monongalia County residents. 2,015 West Virginians have died from coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations have been on the decline for a week now. 481 patients are hospitalized with the virus, 132 people are in the ICU, and 55 are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,100), Berkeley (8,885), Boone (1,424), Braxton (743), Brooke (1,909), Cabell (7,038), Calhoun (213), Clay (352), Doddridge (405), Fayette (2,376), Gilmer (584), Grant (991), Greenbrier (2,236), Hampshire (1,388), Hancock (2,481), Hardy (1,215), Harrison (4,440), Jackson (1,592), Jefferson (3,324), Kanawha (11,053), Lewis (845), Lincoln (1,128), Logan (2,412), Marion (3,334), Marshall (2,796), Mason (1,586), McDowell (1,242), Mercer (3,896), Mineral (2,476), Mingo (1,918), Monongalia (7,076), Monroe (884), Morgan (875), Nicholas (1,046), Ohio (3,385), Pendleton (566), Pleasants (768), Pocahontas (556), Preston (2,419), Putnam (3,818), Raleigh (4,146), Randolph (2,210), Ritchie (559), Roane (464), Summers (668), Taylor (1,013), Tucker (454), Tyler (569), Upshur (1,483), Wayne (2,352), Webster (248), Wetzel (997), Wirt (327), Wood (6,504), Wyoming (1,571).

