Girl Scout that went viral for selling cookies in all 50 states now trying to sell in all 55 WV counties

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - You may remember the name Rory Clark from a year ago. She took the world by storm after selling Girl Scout cookies in all 50 states.

Now instead of aiming to sell cookies across the country, Rory has a new goal to sell to all 55 counties in the state.

“It’s kind of hard during coronavirus,” Rory said.

Most sales are occurring virtually with limited to no interaction with customers or other Girl Scouts. However, Rory is still using the same technique to catch the eyes of cookie craving customers by posting videos.

“As soon as mom puts out the video, I get a lot of new cookie things,” she said.

Although, the pandemic has made things for Rory challenging, she isn’t afraid to take it on head first.

“I like challenges, they make me better at stuff,” she said.

Which is why Rory said she’s not worried if she can’t reach her new goal this year, because she’ll be ready to take it on next year.

