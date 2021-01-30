Advertisement

Gondrezick drops 30 as No. 24 West Virginia pulls away from TCU, 79-70

Mountaineers have won eight straight
TCU vs West Virginia women's basketball in Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on January...
TCU vs West Virginia women's basketball in Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on January 30, 2021 (Photo/Gregg Ellman )(Gregg Ellman | Gregg Ellman)
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia senior guard Kysre Gondrezick scored a career-high 30 points and dished out 9 assists as the Mountaineers (13-2) downed TCU (7-8), 79-70.

The Mountaineers did not lose a game in the month of January and have won eight straight contests.

Sophomore forward Esmery Martinez poured in 23 points and 8 rebounds.

TCU senior guard Lauren Heard had a career-high 34 points on 12 of 16 shooting.

West Virginia hosts Iowa State on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are asking for the public's help in locating missing woman Alexa Randoloph.
Police searching for missing woman in Morgantown
Belasco Fire
Bridgeport home is total loss after structure fire
Washington, D.C.
Charleston man arrested outside U.S. Capitol with gun, ammo and list of U.S. and WV State Senators and Representatives
Father-daughter duo creates business aimed toward helping others beyond the pandemic
Father-daughter duo creates business aimed toward helping others beyond the pandemic
ll
DHHR: 873 new cases, 9 deaths reported in West Virginia Saturday

Latest News

McKneely
Poca junior guard McKneely commits to Virginia
WVSSAC fans
WVSSAC to allow family only to winter sporting events
Sinkfield
Mountaineer r-junior running back Sinkfield enters NCAA transfer portal
Toughman
Clarksburg WV Toughman available for free streaming all week