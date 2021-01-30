Gondrezick drops 30 as No. 24 West Virginia pulls away from TCU, 79-70
Mountaineers have won eight straight
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia senior guard Kysre Gondrezick scored a career-high 30 points and dished out 9 assists as the Mountaineers (13-2) downed TCU (7-8), 79-70.
The Mountaineers did not lose a game in the month of January and have won eight straight contests.
Sophomore forward Esmery Martinez poured in 23 points and 8 rebounds.
TCU senior guard Lauren Heard had a career-high 34 points on 12 of 16 shooting.
West Virginia hosts Iowa State on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
