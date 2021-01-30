Gondrezick drops 30 as No. 24 West Virginia pulls away from TCU, 79-70

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia senior guard Kysre Gondrezick scored a career-high 30 points and dished out 9 assists as the Mountaineers (13-2) downed TCU (7-8), 79-70.

The Mountaineers did not lose a game in the month of January and have won eight straight contests.

DIRTY3⃣0⃣! 🔥@KysreRae drops a career-high 30 points (‼️) as No. 24 West Virginia downs TCU for its 8th straight win, 79-70.

📸: Gregg Ellman pic.twitter.com/KGkrDX04gp — WDTV Sports (@WDTVSports) January 30, 2021

Sophomore forward Esmery Martinez poured in 23 points and 8 rebounds.

TCU senior guard Lauren Heard had a career-high 34 points on 12 of 16 shooting.

West Virginia hosts Iowa State on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

