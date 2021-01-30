Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | January 30, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight will be messy, as snow comes from the west. A complex low-pressure system will bring snow into the lowlands and mountains, starting after 10 PM. We’ll see snow across the area, with most of the snowfall in the mountains. Some freezing rain is possible overnight as well. As we head into late-morning, the snow transitions to rain in the lowlands, before we get a break from precipitation in the afternoon. Then by late-afternoon, the rain comes back, as the back-end of the system sweeps through, when temperatures will be in the upper-30s. As a result, we’ll have a rainy Sunday evening. In the mountains, freezing rain and some rain/snow mix is likely, due to temperatures hovering close to freezing. Overnight into Monday morning, the rain transitions back into snow, as colder air infiltrates our region. Then we’ll continue seeing snow for Monday, with snow showers finally dying out by Tuesday evening, as high pressure builds from out west. It’s likely that by Sunday night, we’ll see at least 2 to 4 inches in the lowlands, and well over 5 inches in the mountains. The amount of snow expected to fall in most of the lowlands, especially in the northern counties, along with the mountain counties, means that most of NCWV will be under Winter Weather Advisories until between 10 AM to 10 PM Sunday, with Garrett and Pocahontas Counties under Winter Storm Warnings until 10 PM Sunday. Be aware of very slick road conditions, as the heavy snow, and possible freezing rain, will make travel very difficult. The snow then ends by Tuesday night, before we get a break from any precipitation on Wednesday. Then we’ll get another round of rain on Thursday and Friday. In short, the first week of February will be messy, so stay safe in your travels.

Tonight: We’ll see cloudy skies, but it won’t be until at least between 10 to 11PM that snow starts coming into WV. The overnight hours will be messy, as wet snow falls across the region, especially in the mountains. Be very careful driving when heading out. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Snow briefly transitions to rain in the late-morning hours, then in the early-afternoon, we get a brief break for a couple of hours, as the dry slot moves in. By late-afternoon, the dry slot collapses, and rain comes into WV. Roads will still be slick. High: 38.

Monday: Rain transitions back to snow, as cold temperatures infiltrate WV and cool down the moisture-laden clouds. We’ll see snow showers for much of the day, partly due to moisture coming off the Great Lakes as the system moves east. High: 36.

Tuesday: Snow showers finally begin dying down as we head into Tuesday evening, thanks to high pressure out west. Snowy morning, dry night. High: 32.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.