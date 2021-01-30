Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | January 29, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight will be another cold but dry night, as high pressure will allow for clear skies to dominate. As a result, radiational cooling will cause us to dip down into the teens. Definitely bundle up if you’re heading out. Tomorrow morning, clouds will roll from the west, as a low approaches, ending the sunshine. But southerly winds will cause us to reach the low- to mid-30s. By Saturday night, the dry weather ends, as the low-pressure system brings snow and rain/snow mix into WV. The snow continues until the late-morning hours on Sunday, when we transition to rain, because of highs in the upper-30s. We get a brief break for early-afternoon on Sunday in the lowlands, before more rain returns Sunday evening as the back end of the system pushes in. We’re expecting plenty of snow in the mountains for Saturday and Sunday, along with some freezing rain. Because of this, the mountain counties will be under a Winter Storm Watch from Saturday evening until Sunday night. Be careful with driving, as the snow and ice will affect travel. Any leftover rain transitions back into snow by late-morning Monday, with more snow sticking around for much of the day, as northerly winds drag moisture from the north into the region. The snow finally leaves by Tuesday afternoon, as high pressure builds from the west. After seeing some sunshine and highs in the low-30s on Wednesday, we get another chance for precipitation Thursday night and Friday morning. In short, Sunday, and the first week of February will be very messy, so be careful when traveling.

Tonight: It’s going to be another chilly night, but at least we’ll see dry weather. Lows will be in the teens, due to radiational cooling caused by the clear skies. Low: 13.

Tomorrow: Clouds will start coming from the west for the afternoon, as a low-pressure system from the Great Plains approaches our area for the night. We’ll warm up to the 30s, due to southerly winds coming into our area. Overnight, we’ll start seeing snow coming into WV. High: 35.

Sunday: We’ll start out with snow in the morning, then transitioning to rain for the afternoon. Then as we head into the afternoon, we’ll see a brief area of dry weather, before more rain comes in the evening. Roads will be very slick, especially in the mountains, so be very careful driving.

Monday: As cold temperatures flow back into WV, any leftover rain will transition to snow. Snow showers begin to decrease in intensity slowly as we head into Monday night. We’ll still see highs in the mid-30s. High: 36.

