Advertisement

Mountaineer r-junior running back Sinkfield enters NCAA transfer portal

Sinkfield carried the ball 78 times for 327 yards and three touchdowns in 2020
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer redshirt junior running back Alec Sinkfield has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Sinkfield carried the ball 78 times for 327 yards and three touchdowns in 2020. In his three playing seasons for the Mountaineers, he totaled 114 carries, 436 yards and four scores.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belasco Fire
Bridgeport home is total loss after structure fire
Police are asking for the public's help in locating missing woman Alexa Randoloph.
Police searching for missing woman in Morgantown
Washington, D.C.
Charleston man arrested outside U.S. Capitol with gun, ammo and list of U.S. and WV State Senators and Representatives
Father-daughter duo creates business aimed toward helping others beyond the pandemic
Father-daughter duo creates business aimed toward helping others beyond the pandemic
Third person pleads guilty to torturing, killing man
Third person pleads guilty to torturing, killing man

Latest News

WVSSAC fans
WVSSAC to allow family only to winter sporting events
Toughman
Clarksburg WV Toughman available for free streaming all week
Darris Nichols
WVU point guard Nichols returns to Morgantown with Gators
Jaylin Reed
WV Wesleyan’s Reed Walks It Like He TikToks It