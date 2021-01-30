Mountaineer r-junior running back Sinkfield enters NCAA transfer portal

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer redshirt junior running back Alec Sinkfield has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

2017 3-star Alec Sinkfield has entered the portal as a grad transfer after rushing for 436 yards and 4 TD at West Virginia; also 18 rec for 117 yards @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @WVSportsDotCom @rivalskeenan https://t.co/d1aC8NrCMy — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) January 29, 2021

Sinkfield carried the ball 78 times for 327 yards and three touchdowns in 2020. In his three playing seasons for the Mountaineers, he totaled 114 carries, 436 yards and four scores.

