Mountaineer r-junior running back Sinkfield enters NCAA transfer portal
Sinkfield carried the ball 78 times for 327 yards and three touchdowns in 2020
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer redshirt junior running back Alec Sinkfield has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.
Sinkfield carried the ball 78 times for 327 yards and three touchdowns in 2020. In his three playing seasons for the Mountaineers, he totaled 114 carries, 436 yards and four scores.
