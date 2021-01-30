Advertisement

Poca junior guard McKneely commits to Virginia

Top rated prospect in the state’s class of 2022
McKneely
McKneely(wdtv)
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Poca all-state junior guard Isaac McKneely has verbally committed to Virginia, posting his commitment video on social media this afternoon.

The top rated prospect in the state’s Class of 2022 chose the Cavaliers over offers from many Division I programs including his top 8: West Virginia, Kentucky, Illinois, Purdue, UNC, Louisville, Indiana and of course the Cavaliers.

He averaged 22 points in his sophomore campaign to earn first team all-state honors. McKneely and the Dots are scheduled to come to Clarksburg to play Notre Dame on March 19.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are asking for the public's help in locating missing woman Alexa Randoloph.
Police searching for missing woman in Morgantown
Belasco Fire
Bridgeport home is total loss after structure fire
Washington, D.C.
Charleston man arrested outside U.S. Capitol with gun, ammo and list of U.S. and WV State Senators and Representatives
Father-daughter duo creates business aimed toward helping others beyond the pandemic
Father-daughter duo creates business aimed toward helping others beyond the pandemic
President Donald Trump bids the nation farewell as he leaves Washington, D.C. on Inauguration...
Report: Ohio lawmakers to introduce bill creating ‘President Donald J. Trump Day’

Latest News

WVSSAC fans
WVSSAC to allow family only to winter sporting events
Sinkfield
Mountaineer r-junior running back Sinkfield enters NCAA transfer portal
Toughman
Clarksburg WV Toughman available for free streaming all week
Darris Nichols
WVU point guard Nichols returns to Morgantown with Gators