Poca junior guard McKneely commits to Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Poca all-state junior guard Isaac McKneely has verbally committed to Virginia, posting his commitment video on social media this afternoon.

The top rated prospect in the state’s Class of 2022 chose the Cavaliers over offers from many Division I programs including his top 8: West Virginia, Kentucky, Illinois, Purdue, UNC, Louisville, Indiana and of course the Cavaliers.

He averaged 22 points in his sophomore campaign to earn first team all-state honors. McKneely and the Dots are scheduled to come to Clarksburg to play Notre Dame on March 19.

