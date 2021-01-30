Advertisement

Troopers: juvenile accused of shooting and killing grandfather

WVSP say the shooting happened Friday night.
WVSP say the shooting happened Friday night.(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police say just after 10:00 p.m. Friday, troopers were dispatched to a home on Maple Street in Hamlin for a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, they learned a juvenile suspect had shot his step grandfather, 60-year-old Bobby Walden Jr.

Lincoln County EMS was taking the victim to seek treatment for his injuries, but troopers say he died on the way to the hospital.

The juvenile has been taken into custody and a juvenile petition has been completed for murder.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are asking for the public's help in locating missing woman Alexa Randoloph.
Police searching for missing woman in Morgantown
Belasco Fire
Bridgeport home is total loss after structure fire
Washington, D.C.
Charleston man arrested outside U.S. Capitol with gun, ammo and list of U.S. and WV State Senators and Representatives
Father-daughter duo creates business aimed toward helping others beyond the pandemic
Father-daughter duo creates business aimed toward helping others beyond the pandemic
President Donald Trump bids the nation farewell as he leaves Washington, D.C. on Inauguration...
Report: Ohio lawmakers to introduce bill creating ‘President Donald J. Trump Day’

Latest News

Deadline extended for W.Va. energy assistance program
WVa court to weigh in on legality of governor’s appointment
ll
DHHR: 873 new cases, 9 deaths reported in West Virginia Saturday
House Call: Save Lives, Feed Families!
House Call: Save Lives, Feed Families!