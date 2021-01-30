Advertisement

Virgin Hyperloop provides more detail on W.Va. facility

By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCKER COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you ask the people at Virgin Hyperloop, their work isn’t just a job ... it’s their passion.

“The thing that keeps me at the company is not the tech, per se,” said Sara Luchian, director of passenger experience for Virgin Hyperloop. “We’re here because of what the tech enables.”

“This week, Virgin Hyperloop released their first glimpse of what the experience of riding the new high-speed mode of transportation will look like.”

“At the end of the day, if it’s not approachable, no one will ride it,” Luchian said. “Our dreams of creating a new mode of mass transportation that is comfortable, convenient and accessible and safe for all people, it dissipates if no one is willing to get on it.”

Virgin Hyperloop says that developing that level of approachability is exactly what the Hyperloop Certification Center in West Virginia will be used for.

“The point of the certification center is to really show and demonstrate all of those real commercial pieces that are the actual operation features of the system and prove that those are all safe,” said Virgin Hyperloop Business Development Manager Kristen Hammer.

Hammer is one of many working on the ground in West Virginia and says it will still be months before the facility breaks ground.

“This year is really us just buckling down, locking down the design, locking down the schedule, all the jobs align with that,” Hammer said. “Next year will probably be the start of construction, but it’s going to be a phased approach.”

Officials at Virgin Hyperloop also told WSAZ that more details about the project will be announced in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are asking for the public's help in locating missing woman Alexa Randoloph.
Police searching for missing woman in Morgantown
Belasco Fire
Bridgeport home is total loss after structure fire
Washington, D.C.
Charleston man arrested outside U.S. Capitol with gun, ammo and list of U.S. and WV State Senators and Representatives
Father-daughter duo creates business aimed toward helping others beyond the pandemic
Father-daughter duo creates business aimed toward helping others beyond the pandemic
President Donald Trump bids the nation farewell as he leaves Washington, D.C. on Inauguration...
Report: Ohio lawmakers to introduce bill creating ‘President Donald J. Trump Day’

Latest News

WVSP say the shooting happened Friday night.
Troopers: juvenile accused of shooting and killing grandfather
Deadline extended for W.Va. energy assistance program
WVa court to weigh in on legality of governor’s appointment
ll
DHHR: 873 new cases, 9 deaths reported in West Virginia Saturday
House Call: Save Lives, Feed Families!
House Call: Save Lives, Feed Families!