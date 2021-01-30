Wesley White, Sr Wesley White, Sr., 52, of Cowen, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Webster County Memorial Hospital. Born August 21, 1968, he was the son of the late Lester Lee and Elenore Vangeline (Walters) White. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy White. Wes was a member of New Rising Church in Muddlety. Left to cherish his memory is his son, Wesley White, Jr. of Ohio; brothers: Lester (Diane) White, Jr. of Summersville, Jeffery (Robin) White of Michigan, and Jamie (Teri) White of Craigsville; sisters, Liz (White) Bragg, and Delinda “Jane” (Tim) Dick, all of Craigsville; sister-in-law, Tammy White of Summersville; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. In keeping with Wes’ wishes, he will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com. Adams-Reed Funeral home is honored to be serving the White family.

