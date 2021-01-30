WVSSAC to allow family only to winter sporting events

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVSSAC has sent fan guidelines to local high schools ahead of the winter athletic seasons.

Only parents, grandparents & household members will be permitted to attend basketball games and wrestling matches. Swimming attendance will be controlled by the facility.

Winter athletes are permitted to begin conditioning on February 8 followed by practices on the 15. Fall & spring athletes can begin conditioning and strength training on the 15.

