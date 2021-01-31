Barbour County woman shares passion for wellness through podcasting

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Kayla Bartlett, a Barbour County Physician’s Assistant searched for a new outlet to express herself.

After talking with a counselor and a close friend, she found her inspiration

“I’ve started thinking about having a podcast he said I think that’s a great idea,” Bartlett said.

Friends said she used social media as a place to share her unique thoughts for years - now she’s using her podcast to continue that passion.

Kayla’s Coffee Moments was just a hobby for Bartlett. She still worked as a Physician’s Assistant at the Alderson Broaddus Wellness Center and served as a part time volunteer with Young Life.

However, she planned to incorporate her love for physical and mental wellbeing into her podcast.

Bartlett said her hope was to have guests on her show to discuss their different views on the world.

Overall, Bartlett was looking for a way to engage with other people while doing something for herself.

“I can help encourage people or get the conversation started in their communites, their families, and their friendships in a way that we can be healthier. That’s the goal,” she said.

Kayla’s Coffee Moments would release new episodes every other Monday on Apple, Spotify, Anchor and Instagram.

Bartlett said this could change in the future but for this schedule was best for her at the time.

