Advertisement

Daniel “Dan” Michael

Daniel “Dan” Michael, 74, of Fairmont passed away at Ruby Memorial Hospital on Thursday, January 28, 2021. He was born in Morgantown a son of the late Clarence B. and Polly Bryant Michael. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed kayaking. He was a dedicated, long time member of Trinity Assembly of God Church for 37 years and ran the church technology for over 30 years. He also enjoyed taking pictures, but most of all enjoyed time with family. Daniel proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He then drove ambulance in the Baltimore area. He then worked as a CRNA at Fairmont General Hospital and then Monongalia General Hospital. He is survived by his son Daniel B. Michael and his wife Samantha of Fairmont; his daughter Jennifer A. Fogle of Morgantown; and three special grandchildren Courtney Fogle of Pittsburgh, John Paul Michael of Fairmont, and Jacqueline Renee Michael of Fairmont. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Diane Michael on February 10, 2016. Memorial Contributions may be made to: WVU Medicine, Children’s Hospital Pediatric Heart Fund 2V-959 1 Medical Center Drive, PO Box 82001 (ROC2) Morgantown, WV 26506. A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Assembly of God Church in Fairmont at a later date. In keeping with his wishes, he will be cremated and laid to rest at Hagan’s Cemetery next to his wife. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com
Daniel "Dan" Michael
Daniel "Dan" Michael(Daniel "Dan" Michael)
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 12:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are asking for the public's help in locating missing woman Alexa Randoloph.
Police searching for missing woman in Morgantown
WVSP say the shooting happened Friday night.
Troopers: juvenile accused of shooting and killing grandfather
ll
DHHR: 873 new cases, 9 deaths reported in West Virginia Saturday
Officials at Virgin Hyperloop say construction on the certification center to be built in...
Virgin Hyperloop provides more detail on W.Va. facility
WVa court to weigh in on legality of governor’s appointment

Latest News

Robin Shonette Wood Stultz
Robin Shonette Wood Stultz
David Dwayne Marple
David Dwayne Marple
Linda Kay Connor
Linda Kay Connor
Goldie Mae Martin
Goldie Mae Martin
Walter Fred Yost
Walter Fred Yost