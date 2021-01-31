Daniel “Dan” Michael Daniel “Dan” Michael, 74, of Fairmont passed away at Ruby Memorial Hospital on Thursday, January 28, 2021. He was born in Morgantown a son of the late Clarence B. and Polly Bryant Michael. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed kayaking. He was a dedicated, long time member of Trinity Assembly of God Church for 37 years and ran the church technology for over 30 years. He also enjoyed taking pictures, but most of all enjoyed time with family. Daniel proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He then drove ambulance in the Baltimore area. He then worked as a CRNA at Fairmont General Hospital and then Monongalia General Hospital. He is survived by his son Daniel B. Michael and his wife Samantha of Fairmont; his daughter Jennifer A. Fogle of Morgantown; and three special grandchildren Courtney Fogle of Pittsburgh, John Paul Michael of Fairmont, and Jacqueline Renee Michael of Fairmont. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Diane Michael on February 10, 2016. Memorial Contributions may be made to: WVU Medicine, Children’s Hospital Pediatric Heart Fund 2V-959 1 Medical Center Drive, PO Box 82001 (ROC2) Morgantown, WV 26506. A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Assembly of God Church in Fairmont at a later date. In keeping with his wishes, he will be cremated and laid to rest at Hagan’s Cemetery next to his wife. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

