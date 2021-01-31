David Dwayne Marple David Dwayne Marple, 50, of Jane Lew, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Thursday, January 28, 2021. He was born in Weston on September 9, 1970, the only son of the late Harley Minter Marple Jr. and Annaleen Sias Marple. On July 21, 1990, David became the happiest man in the world when Kimberly Michelle Hitt said, “I Do”. Together they shared the last 30 wonderful years of marriage and she will miss him deeply. David’s knowledgeable and loving nature will be remembered by his wife, Kimberly Marple of Jane Lew; two children: David Marple Jr. and wife, Angela, of Harrisville, WV, and Leeann Marple and fiancé, Christopher McElwain, of Shinnston, WV; and many friends and extended family. David graduated from Lewis County High School in 1990. Over the years he worked at a variety of places including the Weston State Hospital, United Summit Center, and Pop’s Pizza. He had a strong desire to become a mason, so David attended and graduated from Fred Eberle Technical Center with a certificate in Masonry. Upon graduation the industry had crashed so he went to work at William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital in Weston where he spent over ten years as a Health Service Worker. David was extremely outgoing and never met a stranger. He enjoying visiting his neighbors to socialize and spending time with his family. His children and wife were David’s number one priority and he was always there if they needed anything. Whether he was hunting, fishing, or riding four-wheelers, David loved spending time outdoors in the Wild and Wonderful West Virginia. He also liked working with wood and was very skilled at wood-burning clocks and other pieces. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required indoors. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 6 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jeff Ramsey officiating. Following services, David’s request for cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of David Dwayne Marple. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

David Dwayne Marple (David Dwayne Marple)