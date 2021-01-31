Advertisement

Five national retailers coming to Westridge

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Five new national retailers will be coming to Westridge.

Those include, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, Shoe Carnival, Burlington and PetSmart.

According to information provided by Westridge Development, all five stores are under lease and coming to West Ridge Commons.

“Those are just the beginning,” said County Commissioner Tom Bloom. “There are some others we’re negotiating with but this has been a two year process and we’re very excited because we are in the pandemic and most stores are having difficulty just maintaining the stores they have.”

Officials say the development is welcome news.

“We have an area where the community along I-79 believe this could be a booming area,” said Bloom.

The project is expected to finish in the summer of next year.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgantown Police have found the body of Alexa Randolph.
UPDATE: Police locate body of missing Morgantown woman
WVSP say the shooting happened Friday night.
Troopers: juvenile accused of shooting and killing grandfather
ll
DHHR: 873 new cases, 9 deaths reported in West Virginia Saturday
Officials at Virgin Hyperloop say construction on the certification center to be built in...
Virgin Hyperloop provides more detail on W.Va. facility
WVa court to weigh in on legality of governor’s appointment

Latest News

Grandpa Miller drives snowmobile for the first time.
103 year-old man rides snowmobile for the first time
Community helping Mylan employees
Community helping Mylan employees
Captain Mark Davis
Local captain hangs up his hat
New Kroger
New Kroger in Clarksburg