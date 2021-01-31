Five national retailers coming to Westridge

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Five new national retailers will be coming to Westridge.

Those include, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, Shoe Carnival, Burlington and PetSmart.

According to information provided by Westridge Development, all five stores are under lease and coming to West Ridge Commons.

“Those are just the beginning,” said County Commissioner Tom Bloom. “There are some others we’re negotiating with but this has been a two year process and we’re very excited because we are in the pandemic and most stores are having difficulty just maintaining the stores they have.”

Officials say the development is welcome news.

“We have an area where the community along I-79 believe this could be a booming area,” said Bloom.

The project is expected to finish in the summer of next year.

