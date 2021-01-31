Goldie Mae Martin Goldie Mae Martin,74, passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Genesis Health Care Tygart Center in Fairmont. She was born in Fairmont on December 3, 1946 a daughter of the late Herman B. and Delphie M. Jones Martin. She was the last surviving member of her large immediate family. She graduated from Monongah High School in 1964. She worked as cook and waitress at Hando’s Restaurant from 1964 to 1988. She also worked at The Igloo from 1985 to 1988. She is survived by two brothers-in-law Myron Vincent of Fairmont and Ronald Miller of Four States; one sister-n-law Carrie Martin of Monongah; nieces and nephews Diane Martin, Patty Parish, James and Debbie Martin, Carolyn and Tim Carnes, Roger and Sally Martin, James and Beth Martin, Maria and Dearl Swick, M. “Les” Vincent, Fred and Michele Vincent, Leora Vincent, Ronald and Lilly Miller, Sandy and Ed Booth and Joey and Kim Miller; cousins Linda Davis and Janet Siegfried; close friends Dolores Edwards and Michele Taddeo; and several great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters Jimmy Martin, Harold Martin, Becky Vincent, Betty Flint, Alice Martin, Leanda Martin, and Naomi J. Miller; and nieces and nephews Harold B. Martin, Debbie Martin Gray and Laura Vincent Cale. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A service will b held at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Sabrina Haught officiating. Interment will be private at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Goldie’s family would like to thank the staff of the Tygart Center, especially Kathy West Boyce who was always with Goldie. Condolences may be left for Goldie and family at www.carpenterandford.com

