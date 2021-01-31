Health officials report 661 new cases of COVID-19, 9 additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 661 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Sunday.

It brings the total count to 121,001.

194,119 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 68,230 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported nine additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Sunday bringing the death count to 2,024.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, a 47-year old male from Pleasants County, a 92-year old female from Kanawha County, a 90-year old female from Kanawha County, a 57-year old male from Wood County, a 59-year old female from Berkeley County, a 74-year old female from Boone County, a 74-year old male from Marion County, and a 76-year old male from Jefferson County.

“The continued loss of beloved family members, neighbors and friends leaves a void in our hearts and in our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must work together and take every precaution to prevent further spread of COVID-19.”

DHHR officials said 21,195 cases are currently active.

According to data from the DHHR, 456 patients are currently hospitalized, 128 patients are in ICU, and 61 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,106), Berkeley (8,940), Boone (1,428), Braxton (744), Brooke (1,910), Cabell (7,100), Calhoun (214), Clay (352), Doddridge (406), Fayette (2,388), Gilmer (587), Grant (1,000), Greenbrier (2,253), Hampshire (1,395), Hancock (2,485), Hardy (1,219), Harrison (4,457), Jackson (1,573), Jefferson (3,351), Kanawha (11,088), Lewis (851), Lincoln (1,129), Logan (2,433), Marion (3,364), Marshall (2,816), Mason (1,634), McDowell (1,256), Mercer (3,914), Mineral (2,488), Mingo (1,925), Monongalia (7,114), Monroe (885), Morgan (880), Nicholas (1,055), Ohio (3,397), Pendleton (567), Pleasants (772), Pocahontas (556), Preston (2,425), Putnam (3,835), Raleigh (4,186), Randolph (2,209), Ritchie (565), Roane (464), Summers (671), Taylor (1,017), Tucker (457), Tyler (573), Upshur (1,492), Wayne (2,372), Webster (257), Wetzel (1005), Wirt (328), Wood (6,530), Wyoming (1,583).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.