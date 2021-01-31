Herbert Lee “Speck” Anderson, 72, of Hacker Valley passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at his home.Born November 14, 1948 in Hacker Lick, he was the son of Vertie Verlene (Pudder) Anderson and the late Boyd Baxter Anderson. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Leroy Anderson and sister, Daisy Ruth Anderson.Speck enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, digging ramps, and being in the outdoors, in general. He made his living cutting and running timber and working in the coal mines.In addition to his mother, Vertie, he is survived by his daughter, Mary Elizabeth and her husband, Charles “Pat” Shieler of Summersville; step-son, Shaun and his wife, Reva Cogar of Jumbo; grandchildren, Anna and James Wolverton, and Katie, Troy, and Sammy Cogar; sisters, Della Anderson, Linda Tenney, and Jean Anderson, all of Buckhannon; mother of his children, Wilma Cogar Anderson of Webster Springs; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. The family wishes to send a special thank you to those that were instrumental in Speck’s life, including Ron & Peg, Zella, Richard, and Steve, and many other community members.Services to celebrate Speck’s life will be held 3pm, Tuesday, February 2, 2021 with Pastor Chris Cosner officiating. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation from 1:00pm-3:00pm, prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, to assist the family with final expensesOnline condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.comDodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, is honored to be serving the Anderson family.

