Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jerry S. Holcomb, 69, of Mount Eaton, OH went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Country Lawn Nursing Home in Navarre following a period of declining health. He was born in Erbacon, WV on July 10, 1951 to Daniel Johnson and Lola Marie (Tharpe) Holcomb and married Brenda K. Hamrick on November 8, 1970.Jerry spent over 44 years with the J.M. Smucker Company and with Brenda, raised his family as a loving husband, a dedicated father, and a proud grandfather.  Jerry and Brenda stand together with Jesus now, as they skip rocks across the River Jordan.Jerry is survived by his sons, Jason (Michelle) Holcomb of Creston, OH and Michael (Wendy) Holcomb of Apple Creek, OH; grandchildren, Steven, Alex, Wyatt, Jack, Makenzie and Cooper; and a brother, Daniel Junior (Bub) of Erbacon, WV.He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and a sister (Emogene).Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 4-6 PM at the Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton, Ohio where masks are mandatory and social distancing will occur.  Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Adams-Reed Funeral Home, 7000 Webster Road, Cowen, WV with Pastor Keith Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunset Memorial Park in Erbacon, WV. Friends may call 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home.Due to COVID-19, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the state of WV, including the wearing of facial coverings.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.comAdams-Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Holcomb family.

