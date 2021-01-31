Linda Kay Connor

Advertisement

Linda ‘Kay” (Corathers) Connor,77, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2021, at her home after a long battle with lung cancer. She was born on March 31, 1943 in Clarksburg, WV a daughter of the late Ruby Bernice Husk Corathers and Jacob Hugh Corathers. Kay was a graduate of WI High school and Fairmont State College. Kay was a longtime employee of Global Science Technologies. She loved gardening, reading, and spending time with her family. She is survived by one son Jeff Connor and wife Kim; two daughters Tawn Horton and husband Michael and Tristan Kisling; six sisters, Margaret (Peggy) Jones of Kalamazoo, MI, Carol (Rance) Gould of Benton Harbor, MI, Donna (Robin) Leaseburg of Clarksburg, Debbie (Don) Herrod of Marshville, Terri (John) Arbogast of Horner, WV, April Suzanne Wallace of Clarksburg; Two brothers, John Corathers of Reynoldsville, WV, Thomas (Jennifer) Corathers of Clarksburg, WV, 13 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas William Connor, sister, Shirley Welks, and brother Robert Corathers. In keeping with her wishes, Kay will be cremated. No immediate services will be held. A celebration of life is being planned for June 2021. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 1:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
