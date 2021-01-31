Advertisement

Paul David Vincent

Paul David Vincent, 79, of Fairmont passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021 at West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg. He was born in Fairmont on May 19, 1941 a son of the late Arthur Lee and Faye Hall Vincent. He graduated from East Fairmont High School. He proudly served his county in the United States Army, he then was a maintenance foreman for Barrackville and Martinka mines for 24 years. He worked in private construction and had his own mechanic shop. He also worked bus driver for the Marion County Transit Authority. He was a 50 year member of Fairmont Masonic Lodge #9, Knights of Templar – Crusade Commandry #6, Scottish Rite and Osiris Shrine, where he was past president. He was dedicated member of Fairmont First Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, target shooting, wood working but most of all time with his family. He is survived by his daughter Denise DeBellis and her husband Robert of Fairmont; her son Paul D. Vincent III and his wife Dawn of Fairmont; three grandchildren Staci, Alexandria and Danae Vincent; three great grandchildren Ayden, Sophia and Everleigh; a special cousin who he considered a daughter Brooke Beckman and her husband James and their children Logan and Kaylee; one sister Judy Moyer of Virginia Beach, Virginia; a sister-in-law Kathy Hypes; a brother-in-law Larry Williams and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife Nancy Carol Anderson Vincent on January 23, 2021; one brother Philip Vincent and two brothers-in-law Darryl Moyer and David Hypes. Friends may call at the Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Thursday from 3 – 8 p.m. and Friday from 10a.m. to 11a.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Kenny Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens, where Grave Side Masonic Rites will be conducted by A.F.&A. Masons of Fairmont Lodge No. 9. Full military rites will be conducted at the cemetery by Marion County Veteran’s Honor Guard and U.S. Army. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com
Paul David Vincent
Paul David Vincent(Paul David Vincent)
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 12:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are asking for the public's help in locating missing woman Alexa Randoloph.
Police searching for missing woman in Morgantown
WVSP say the shooting happened Friday night.
Troopers: juvenile accused of shooting and killing grandfather
ll
DHHR: 873 new cases, 9 deaths reported in West Virginia Saturday
Officials at Virgin Hyperloop say construction on the certification center to be built in...
Virgin Hyperloop provides more detail on W.Va. facility
WVa court to weigh in on legality of governor’s appointment

Latest News

Robin Shonette Wood Stultz
Robin Shonette Wood Stultz
David Dwayne Marple
David Dwayne Marple
Linda Kay Connor
Linda Kay Connor
Goldie Mae Martin
Goldie Mae Martin
Walter Fred Yost
Walter Fred Yost