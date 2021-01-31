Robin Shonette Wood Stultz Robin Shonette Wood Stultz, 67, of Weston, was called Home on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, WV. She was born in Dumfries, VA, on May 9, 1953, a daughter of William Arthur Wood and the late Edna Wrightaleen Barbe Wood. In addition to her mother, Robin was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Eileen Dove Stultz; and father-in-law, Owen Guy Stultz. On August 12, 1978, Robin married the love of her life, Robert Lee Stultz. Together they shared over 42 wonderful years of marriage and he will miss her dearly. Forever cherishing their memories of Robin are her father, William Wood of Lost City, WV; husband, Robert Stultz of Weston; one daughter, Amelia Wagner and husband, Nicholas, of Coalton; two grandchildren: Morgan Wagner and Jeb Wagner; three sisters-in-law: Karen Whetzel and husband, Jon, of New Market, VA, Eleanor Heishman of Mathias, WV, and Jane Jenkins and husband, Bob, of Randallstown, MD; and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Robin graduated from Moorefield High School in 1971 and was a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Weston where she attended the Good News Sunday School Class. She enjoyed time with her family, attending her grandchildren’s events such as basketball, soccer, cheer, and birthday parties. Robin tirelessly volunteered her time with organizations focused on youth. She was a former 4-H leader, school volunteer, and she served on the Lewis County High School Improvement Council in the late 1990′s. Anyone who knew Robin, knew her love for the WV Democratic Party. You could always find her supporting her favorite candidates and wearing Democratic blue. Robin served the party in many different capacities and was the Administrative-Sergeant at Arms/Doorkeeper for the West Virginia House of Delegates. She served in numerous committees and organizations over the years: WV Women’s Commission; The National Association of Commissions for Women (NACW), as secretary and legislative chair; Lewis County Democratic Women’s Group, as Chapter President; the WV Federation of Democratic Women, as President from 2016-2019; Lewis County Democrat Executive Committee, as Vice-Chairperson; and the WV Democrat Executive Committee. Her work didn’t go unnoticed, and she was awarded the 2010 Lewis County Democrat of the Year Award. She received the WV Democratic Women’s Camelot Award and the Eleanor Roosevelt Award in 2019. Robin was a selfless public servant and never met a stranger. She loved to help people and make them smile. She will be remembered as a neighbor, friend, daughter, mother, grandmother, and wife. In lieu of flowers, Robin’s family requests that donations be made in her honor to the Lewis County 4-H Foundation and mailed to 104 Center Avenue, Weston, WV, 26452, or to the Lewis Baseball Association and mailed to PO Box 755, Weston, WV, 26452. Robin’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required indoors. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 6 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend James Martin officiating. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Robin Shonette Wood Stultz. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

