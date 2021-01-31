Two masks better than one? Local expert weighs in

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Wearing two masks isn’t one of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s official recommendations, but some experts are saying it’s not a bad idea.

The country’s infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci is saying to double down on mask wearing.

“Dr. Fauci said it makes sense to double up and mask, let’s first reemphasis it makes common sense to mask,” said leading infectious disease expert at the United Hospital Center Dr. Mark Povroznik.

The doctor says the discussion around double masking is calling attention to the importance of simply wearing a mask.

“You know, at the start of the pandemic, there was some confusion over the benefits of masking, and I think this statement about double masking re-raise some of that confusion,” said Dr. Provroznik.

Dr. Provroznik says people should be sure to follow the CDC’s current guidelines related to mask wearing.

“The current CDC recommendations are:

1. Two or more layers of washable breathable fabric,

2. Completely cover your nose and mouth,

3. Fits snuggly against the sides of your face and not have gaps.”

The doctor stresses to wear a fitting mask because the more we move our masks, the more we increase our chances for infection.

“Fit and function with masks go hand in hand. The more we have to touch and manipulate that mask, raises concern for increased virus risk from our hands to our mask,” said Dr. Povroznik.

Right now, data is still being analyzed about the two-mask approach but Dr. Fauci says it’s likely more effective.

