Walter Fred Yost Walter F. “Fred” Yost, 85, of Bellview passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, at Fairmont Medical Center from heart failure brought on by pneumonia. He was the youngest son of Victor and Nola Glasscock Yost, born in Fairmont on June 1, 1935. He started work for the B&O railroad, continuing with Chessie System and CSX, retiring at age 60 as a foreman after 40 years of service. His family was everything to him. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Martha Satterfield Yost; two daughters and sons-in-law, Sheila and Chuck Hawkins and Marge and Bill Burdick of Fairmont; four grandchildren, Chas and Emily Harki Hawkins of Rivesville, Heather (Burdick) and Lee Hummel of Moorestown, NJ, Christopher Burdick of Charleston, and Tori Hawkins and her partner Garrett DeVault of Fairmont; four great-grandchildren, Cylas and Lincoln Hawkins and Allie and Maddie Hummel. He is also survived by his brother Richard and wife Betty Yost of Fairmont, several nieces and nephews, and his best friend Elmer the dog. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Vickie Lynn, his sisters, Jessie Cimino, Barbara Metz, and Bonnie Radcliffe Kastelic, and brother Gerald Yost. As per Fred’s wishes, he will be cremated. There will be no viewing or services. Interment will be at Jones Cemetery in Bellview. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home. Condolences may be left for the Yost family at www.carpenterandford.com

Walter Fred Yost (Walter Fred Yost)