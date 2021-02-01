AAA warns drivers to be cautious as winter brings on the snow

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - As snow continues to fall around the region, it can have dangerous effects on our roads.

This year in Clarksburg alone, the West Virginia Division of Highways says it has used over 26,000 tons of salt for the roads as of Friday, more than doubling what was used at this time last year.

Snowplows are working their way through our area and with road conditions becoming more hazardous, new research from AAA shows that even the smallest speed increases can have deadly consequences.

“It cannot be stressed enough how big of an impact plays in a crash,” said Theresa Podguski from AAA East Central.

AAA conducted crash tests at three different impact speeds. Podguski points out which speed causes the most damage.

“At 56 mph impact speed, the vehicle interior was significantly compromised with the dummies sensors registering severe neck injuries and a likelihood of fractures to the lung bone and lower leg,” said Podguski.

At both 50 and 56 mph, the steering wheel’s upward movement caused the dummy’s head to go through the deployed airbag. This caused the face to smash into the steering wheel. The dummy showed a high risk of facial fractures and severe brain injury.

“We know in hazardous conditions such as we have today with the snow falling throughout many parts of the northeast part of country, really stay home if it’s possible to limit your exposure to those hazardous conditions and if you do have to go out it’s important to allow extra time between you and the vehicles in front of you,” said Podguski.

The DOH recommends using extreme caution when driving around crews as these snowplows are dangerous.

