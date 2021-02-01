Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | February 1st, 2021

Snow through the day!
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:24 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We wake up to a rain/snow mix, which continues through the morning. In the afternoon, this mix transitions to wet snow, and the snowfall continues to the evening. Snow will continue to fall overnight into Tuesday morning, turning two off and on snow showers by the late morning. Snow continues to taper off during the afternoon, leaving the area by Tuesday night. One more band of snow passes through the Northern parts of the region and the mountainsOvernight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, but by Wednesday afternoon, the entire area begins to dry out as some high pressure moves in. We see a high of 30 on Wednesday, so we will be cold but much drier as skies clear headed into the evening. We see temperatures around 40 on Thursday, but clouds build headed into the afternoon, and rain begins in the evening. We see showers through the night, with some quick snow showers on Friday morning. These clear up by the late afternoon, and we see highs in the low 40s with winds gusting around 20 miles per hour. There is some disagreement with the models for Friday, as some show drying in the afternoon and some show the morning rain transitioning to snow, which continues through the rest of the day. We will keep an eye on this system headed into the week, but there is another system on the way for the end of the week!

Today: Snow showers continue through the day. Stay safe on the roads! High: 35.

Tonight: Snow showers through the night. Low: 25.

Tuesday: Snow showers lighten through the day. High: 30.

Wednesday: We dry out through the day, and see some sun in the afternoon. High: 31.

