Bridgeport man charged with sending obscene matter to minor

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Zachary Renquest, 27, of Bridgeport has been charged with sending obscene matter to a minor.

On Nov. 28, 2020, Renquest was on a social media site in a group chat with several juveniles, according to the police report. While on the social media site, he allegedly sent an obscene video of himself to the group.

Police say Renquest admitted to sending the video and admitted that he knew the group had juveniles in it.

