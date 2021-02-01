Advertisement

Bridgeport man charged with sending obscene matter to minor

Zachary Renquest
Zachary Renquest(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Zachary Renquest, 27, of Bridgeport has been charged with sending obscene matter to a minor.

On Nov. 28, 2020, Renquest was on a social media site in a group chat with several juveniles, according to the police report. While on the social media site, he allegedly sent an obscene video of himself to the group.

Police say Renquest admitted to sending the video and admitted that he knew the group had juveniles in it.

