Bridgeport police warn of phone scams

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department (BPD) is warning residents about community phone scams.

Police report the scammers have told people who are called they owe money to the IRS and their family members are in jail and need bond money. The scammers also say they have property in another state that has been involved in a crime, and tied to the victims’ names. Therefore, they need to sent money immediately by means of gift cards, visa cards, or PayPal.

Police urge that you do not send money, and to contact the BPD if you receive such a call.

