Clarksburg Mission anticipates donation after UHC Staff blood drive

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - United Hospital Center planned to hold a blood drive for their staff while making a donation to the Clarksburg Mission.

UHC staff were able to donate blood on February 3 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for each staff member that donated blood the mission would recieve a ten dollar donation.

Director of the Clarksburg Mission, Lou Ortenzio shared his gratitude for the hospital’s support of the mission.

“Essential workers like United Hospital Center give their blood sweat and tears through this pandemic and now they’re actually giving blood and we get to benefit,” he said.

Ministry Coordinator Desi Underwood said the mission was focusing on some of the little things that have gotten missed in the past.

“Being closed in with probably half the population we were able to really home in on things and focus on needs more,” she said.

They’ve created new programs to fit the needs of different groups of people.

The mission temporarily moved their emergency shelter off site through mid March to the United Methodist Temple to provide the space needed to safely social distance.

