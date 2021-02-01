Grafton City Hospital to add 10 new behavioral health crisis beds

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Grafton City Hospital has announced that they received approval for 10 new behavioral health crisis beds.

North Central West Virginia is in a behavioral health crisis with the closure of Fairmont Regional Medical Center in the Spring of 2020, according to Mon Health. This closure resulted in the loss of 26 inpatient psychiatric beds.

The care and treatment of these patients will require the Hospital to add between 10-14 highly skilled new jobs at Grafton City Hospital.

These new beds will be on the second floor of the Grafton City Hospital.

Dr. Andrew Berardinelli, an Emergency Room Physician and on-site coordinator for various behavioral health disorders program at Grafton City Hospital, will serve as the Hospital’s leader for this project.

“While an individual crisis cannot be fully predicted, we can plan how we structure services and organize approaches to best meet the needs of those individuals who experience a mental health crisis,” said Dr. Berardinelli.

Estimated opening of this unit will be April 2021.

