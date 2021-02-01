Grieving mother receives wrong cremation certificate for stillborn baby

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) - A mother mourning the death of her baby had her loss compounded when a Milwaukee mortuary mistakenly gave her another child’s certification of cremation.

For three months, a bassinet and car seat meant for newborn Ja’Miracle have sat unused in Chabria Walls’ home. The baby girl was stillborn.

“Ain’t no coming back from this. It hurts,” Walls said. “I took a lot of losses last year. This is a times two.”

Walls’ wounds were reopened Thursday when Ja’Miracle’s father, Rickey Woods, opened the baby’s urn and found a certificate of cremation with another child’s name on it.

“I opened the box, and it wasn’t her. It was kind of devastating,” Woods said.

No longer convinced they belong to her daughter, Walls returned the ashes to Pitts Mortuary, the funeral home she used for cremation services.

“I can’t accept it. I don’t know if that’s my child,” she said.

Pitts says an employee mistakenly gave Walls another baby’s certificate of cremation. Like Ja’Miracle, that baby had also died in October. The employee responsible has since been fired, and the funeral home apologized profusely for the mistake.

“I can forgive, but I will not forget. I won’t forget,” Walls said. “You just don’t do that. You don’t make those types of mistakes.”

Now, all the mother has left to remember her baby are a bracelet, a lace heart, footprints, photos and a couple of outfits.

Pitts wants to talk with Walls to make this right on her terms. The funeral home said that in the more than 50 years it has been serving the community, a mistake like this has never happened.

