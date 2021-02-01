Advertisement

Health officials report 424 new cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in W.Va.

The WV DHHR is reporting 4 new COVID-19 deaths.(AP images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 424 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Monday.

It brings the total count to 121,425.

194,488 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 68,392 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Monday bringing the death count to 2,028.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 63-year old male from Fayette County, a 93-year old male from Cabell County, a 78-year old female from Wetzel County, and a 79-year old male from Wood County.

“We send our deepest condolences to these families as they navigate the loss of their loved ones,” said Bill. J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 20,615 cases are currently active.

According to data from the DHHR, 438 patients are currently hospitalized, 118 patients are in ICU, and 48 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,113), Berkeley (8,972), Boone (1,431), Braxton (749), Brooke (1,920), Cabell (7,119), Calhoun (214), Clay (355), Doddridge (412), Fayette (2,398), Gilmer (589), Grant (1,007), Greenbrier (2,264), Hampshire (1,398), Hancock (2,489), Hardy (1,221), Harrison (4,491), Jackson (1,566), Jefferson (3,360), Kanawha (11,130), Lewis (855), Lincoln (1,129), Logan (2,444), Marion (3,371), Marshall (2,823), Mason (1,648), McDowell (1,259), Mercer (3,924), Mineral (2,503), Mingo (1,927), Monongalia (7,138), Monroe (885), Morgan (880), Nicholas (1,059), Ohio (3,411), Pendleton (575), Pleasants (772), Pocahontas (556), Preston (2,431), Putnam (3,843), Raleigh (4,199), Randolph (2,214), Ritchie (567), Roane (464), Summers (675), Taylor (1,020), Tucker (459), Tyler (576), Upshur (1,497), Wayne (2,389), Webster (257), Wetzel (1013), Wirt (328), Wood (6,543), Wyoming (1,593).

