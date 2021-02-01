Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | January 31, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We saw a few inches of snowfall across the lowlands and up to 6 inches in some mountainous areas. The system that brought snow into our region will stick around tonight, and with warm air infiltrating our region, we’ll see rain in the lowlands, with some freezing rain and rain/snow mix in the Appalachians. Later, during the overnight hours into tomorrow morning, colder temperatures will flow into West Virginia, turning any leftover rain into snow. Because of the freezing rain and rain/snow mix in the mountains, along with the potential for another 1 to 2 inches of mountain snow tonight and tomorrow morning, Pocahontas and Randolph Counties will be under Winter Weather Advisories until midnight tonight. Meanwhile, Preston, Tucker, and Garrett counties will be under Winter Storm Warnings until Tuesday morning, because they’ll see more snow coming in, as well as a glaze of ice tonight. Monongalia, Marion, and Wetzel Counties are also under Winter Weather Advisories until Tuesday morning, since they’ll also experience plenty of snow showers for the next couple of days. Throughout Monday afternoon and evening, we’ll see on-again, off-again snow showers, which will add another inch of snow to the mountains, and less to the lowlands. By Tuesday morning, we’ll see more snow showers in our region, most of it lake-effect snow, due to cold air coming from the northwest. Throughout the day, the snow showers will decrease in intensity. By Tuesday night, the snow showers finally start dying out, as high pressure comes from the west. High pressure will bring cold temperatures and partly clear skies to West Virginia by Wednesday, leading to a cold, but nice, day. The next weather system comes on Thursday, as a low-pressure system comes in and brings rain into the region. The timing of any snow associated with the system is difficult to discern, but it will be after Thursday that we see more snow. In short, this week will be messy, so be careful traveling.

Tonight: We’ll see more rain in the lowlands, with rain/snow mix and snow in the mountains. Temperatures dip down close to freezing, which might make more slick roads, partly due to the risk of freezing rain and partly due to roads refreezing. Overnight, rain turns into snow as temperatures drop. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: We’ll see plenty of on-again, off-again snow showers, as cold temperatures move in. We might see some rain in the early-afternoon, but barring that, it’s mostly snow. High: 37.

Tuesday: We’ll see snow showers decreasing throughout the day, but enough snow will fall for some more slick conditions, especially in the mountains. Overnight, we start drying out. High: 30.

Wednesday: Expect a mix of Sun and clouds for the day. We’ll also be cold, but at least we’ll be dry. High: 30.

