Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 1, 2021

The snow isn’t over yet!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!! We are still in the midst of the Nor’easter that brought heavy snow particularly to the mountains yesterday and into this morning. Some locations in the higher elevations say anywhere from 12-15″ of snow in the last 24 hours. Morgantown picked up 2.5″ and Fairmont picked up 2.2″ We are still now out of the snow yet. Currently, the upper-level part of the storm is over us and we will continue to see intermittent snow all the way through Wednesday morning. Winter Weather Warnings remain in effect for areas of the northeast and eastern West Virginia with a forecast of 2-4″ additional inches of snow by tomorrow morning. Along the I79 corridor, expect only about another inch of snow. Starting on Wednesday we will begin our 2 day break and get to see some sunshine and by Thursday, warming temperatures. Starting on Thursday night, rain will be back for a short appearance in the forecast with the next storm system.

Tonight: Intermittent snow showers with accumulations in the higher terrain: Low 23

Tuesday: Snow showers: High 32

Wednesday: Snow showers end early then improving skies: High: 33

Thursday: Partly Cloudy and warmer: High: 43

