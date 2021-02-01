Advertisement

Matt Irby appointed West Virginia acting tax commissioner

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Matt Irby as acting tax commissioner.

Irby’s appointment was effective Friday and follows the retirement last week of Tax Commissioner Dale Steager.

Irby was appointed deputy tax commissioner in August and has been director of the Tax Account Administration Division for the past six years.

He was previously the Legal Division’s Technical Unit supervisor. He has also worked for the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy and for Legal Aid of West Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgantown Police have found the body of Alexa Randolph.
UPDATE: Police locate body of missing Morgantown woman
New retailers coming to Westridge Commons, Morgantown.
Five national retailers coming to Westridge
J.J. Boatman, 9, died from complications related to COVID-19. The boy's family says he was...
‘His life hadn’t even started’: Boy, 9, dies from complications of COVID-19
WVSP say the shooting happened Friday night.
Troopers: juvenile accused of shooting and killing grandfather
The east face of the United States Capitol Building is seen in this general view on Monday,...
10 Republican Senators propose alternative COVID-19 relief proposal, sends letter to President Biden

Latest News

COVID vaccine
COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held in all 55 West Virginia Counties, residents 65 years old and older
Helvetia fatal accident
One woman dead, two children injured in single-vehicle accident in Randolph County
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 1 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 1 2021 12 PM
Dedriell Taylor, Ed.D.
WVWC announces first Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer