Morgantown’s Crudup Commits to Glenville State

Two-time all-state honorable mention running back and defensive lineman
Deondre Crudup
Deondre Crudup(wdtv)
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown senior running back and defensive lineman Deondre Crudup has announced his commitment to Glenville State on Twitter.

Crudup was a two-time all-state honorable mention selection for the Mohigans. He also received an offer from the University of Charleston and numerous Division III schools such as Bethany College and Marietta.

