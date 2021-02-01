Morgantown’s Crudup Commits to Glenville State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown senior running back and defensive lineman Deondre Crudup has announced his commitment to Glenville State on Twitter.

Crudup was a two-time all-state honorable mention selection for the Mohigans. He also received an offer from the University of Charleston and numerous Division III schools such as Bethany College and Marietta.

