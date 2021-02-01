New Clarksburg Kroger changes hours after alleged COVID-19 outbreak

CLAKRSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The new Kroger in Eastpointe plaza is adjusting its hours.

The store will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. effective immediately.

UFCW Local 400, the union that represents workers at the store, said in a news release the change is due to COVID-19.

It goes on to say at least 23 workers have been affected by the virus since Jan. 12.

