New Clarksburg Kroger changes hours after alleged COVID-19 outbreak

Newest Clarksburg Kroger
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLAKRSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The new Kroger in Eastpointe plaza is adjusting its hours.

The store will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. effective immediately.

UFCW Local 400, the union that represents workers at the store, said in a news release the change is due to COVID-19.

It goes on to say at least 23 workers have been affected by the virus since Jan. 12.

