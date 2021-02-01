Nippy Rodgers Currence Nippy Rodgers Currence, 58, a resident of Mill Creek, passed from this life Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Davis Medical Center in Elkins. Rodger was born on December 15, 1962 in Elkins, a son of the late Arlie Currence and Alpha Virginia Martin Currence. He had never married. Left to cherish Rodger’s memory are siblings Carolyn Bailor, Betty Shreves, Robin “Reuben” Currence, and Theresa Gum, fourteen nieces and nephews, Henry, Larry, Laura, Jenny, Christopher, Michael, Angela, Eric, Ottis, Donald, Sherry, Barbara, Amanda, and Billy, and several great nieces and nephews. Preceding Rodger in death besides his parents was one niece, April Rose Currence McCauley, and one brother-in-law, Henry Shreves, Sr. Rodger attended the schools of Randolph County. He was an avid gardener, and he enjoyed caring for his animals including his cats, dogs, chickens, and feeding his wildlife including birds and deer. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone. Although he was disabled, he took care of his mother and his siblings as much as he could. Rodger’s request for cremation will be honored. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Nippy Rodgers Currence. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

