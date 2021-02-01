No. 17 West Virginia treks to 2-win Iowa State on Tuesday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers (11-5) will look for a season sweep over Iowa State (2-9) on Tuesday in Ames.

West Virginia defeated the Cyclones 70-65 on December 18 at the Coliseum.

“They played very well and they are hard to guard,” Huggins said on that last meeting with the Cyclones. “They have a lot of guys that can make shots.”

After their 5-point loss to Florida in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, the Mountaineers dropped from 11 to 17 in the latest AP Top 25.

New AP Poll



Our 257th week ranked in the AP poll, moving us into a tie with UNLV for 39th place in most poll appearances.#HailWV pic.twitter.com/cf9aXgJoD9 — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) February 1, 2021

