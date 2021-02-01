No. 17 West Virginia treks to 2-win Iowa State on Tuesday
Mountaineers looking for season sweep over Cyclones
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers (11-5) will look for a season sweep over Iowa State (2-9) on Tuesday in Ames.
West Virginia defeated the Cyclones 70-65 on December 18 at the Coliseum.
“They played very well and they are hard to guard,” Huggins said on that last meeting with the Cyclones. “They have a lot of guys that can make shots.”
After their 5-point loss to Florida in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, the Mountaineers dropped from 11 to 17 in the latest AP Top 25.
