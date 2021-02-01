Advertisement

One woman dead, two children injured in single-vehicle accident in Randolph County

Helvetia fatal accident
Helvetia fatal accident(Randolph County Sheriff's Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HELVETIA, W.Va (WDTV) - One woman was fatally injured and two children sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident near Helvetia, according to police.

On Sunday night at around 5:20 pm, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a one vehicle accident near Helvetia, according to a press release.

The diver of the vehicle lost control and drove off the left side of the roadway edge and over an embankment before striking a large tree, police say.

The driver, a woman from Helvetia, was extracted from the accident by fire units and later died of her injuries. Police say two small children were also in the vehicle and sustained minor injuries.

Randolph County EMS, Mill Creek/Huttonsville, Pickens Fire Departments and West Virginia DOH responded to the scene.

