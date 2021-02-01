Advertisement

‘Pure panda joy’: National Zoo giant pandas frolic in snow

Several inches of snow fell on the area Sunday and continued Monday
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – The giant pandas at the National Zoo weren’t about to let a winter snowstorm go to waste.

Video posted on social media by the zoo shows Mei Xiang and Tian Tian living it up in their snowy enclosure.

“Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy,” says a tweet from the National Zoo. “Happy snow day from giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian!”

Several inches of snow fell on the area Sunday and continued Monday.

The panda fun is all there in black and white.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgantown Police have found the body of Alexa Randolph.
UPDATE: Police locate body of missing Morgantown woman
New retailers coming to Westridge Commons, Morgantown.
Five national retailers coming to Westridge
J.J. Boatman, 9, died from complications related to COVID-19. The boy's family says he was...
‘His life hadn’t even started’: Boy, 9, dies from complications of COVID-19
WVSP say the shooting happened Friday night.
Troopers: juvenile accused of shooting and killing grandfather
The east face of the United States Capitol Building is seen in this general view on Monday,...
10 Republican Senators propose alternative COVID-19 relief proposal, sends letter to President Biden

Latest News

Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 1 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 1 2021 12 PM
Gray Television, Inc. announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Quincy Media, Inc.
Gray Television to acquire Quincy Media
Dedriell Taylor, Ed.D.
WVWC announces first Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer
A Florida mom who adopted 7 and fostered 300 kids has died of COVID-19.
Florida mother who fostered 300 children and adopted 7 dies of COVID-19