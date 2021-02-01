Advertisement

Swartz Building Family Atmosphere for Davis & Elkins Women’s Basketball

Senators earned first win of the season on Jan. 16
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - First-year head coach Rachel Swartz has her women’s basketball team believing in family at Davis & Elkins.

Swartz comes to D & E after serving as an assistant coach at Everett Community College in Everett, Wash.. She also played collegiate basketball at Missouri State for four years.

The Senators recorded their first win under Swartz on Jan. 16 in a 67-65 victory over Concord. Though her team is just 1-7 to start the season, Swartz has already seen improvement in team chemistry. She says her group has been bonding off the court through team-building exercises and hopes that will translate to success on the court.

