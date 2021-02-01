Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, Feb 1

John Halterman: You probably heard that Gamestop frenzy of last week and wondering what the heck is really going on. Well I got to tell you Wall Street has a group of super elite money managers called hedgefund manangers. And these hedgefund managers will do anything to make a profit. And sometimes what they will do is they will bet against companies. That is called shorting. What that basically means is they think that the company is going to lose money and when they lose money because they shorted them, the hedgefund managers are going to make money. Well guess what. They picked on a group of companies that this online forum on reddit decided hey we love those companies. We do not want to see them do bad. And so all these people got together and they put a lot of money into it. And as they were putting more and more money into it, of course the drove the market up. And the funny thing is as they were driving the markets up, all of a sudden these elite money mangers started losing a bunch of money. And so definitely last week David got the best of Golith. Now is that a good strategy in the long term? Probably not. But for more answers call or visit my website today.

